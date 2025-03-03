New Delhi, Mar 3: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday lashed out at Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for questioning India captain Rohit Sharma's captaincy and fitness levels, terming it "deeply shameful" and "outright pathetic." Her remarks came after Rohit was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls during India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday. Training his gun on the Congress spokesperson, Mandaviya wrote on 'X', "Congress and TMC should leave sports persons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives." ‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat for a Sportsman’: Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed Launches Attack on Indian Skipper, Terms His Captaincy ‘Unimpressive’.

"Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete's place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic." In the midst of the widespread backlash that her remark on the T20 World Cup winning captain drew, Mandaviya added, "Such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices that our sports persons make to represent the country on the global stage."

Shama caused a stir on social media with her controversial post directed at the Indian captain. Acknowledging her comments were out of line, Congress asked Shama to delete the post from her 'X' account. In her now-deleted post, Shama, she wrote, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!"

India have reached the semifinals of the Champions Trophy and play Australia in the semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday. They beat New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday to top their group. Meanwhile, former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad also slammed Shama. "Rohit has maintained great dignity as a captain, led us to a T20 WC win 8 months back, and in the middle of an ICC tournament, body-shaming him is absolutely pathetic and uncalled for," Prasad tweeted.

"Should have some respect for a person who has achieved through his skills and leadership for so many years," Prasad added. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also criticised Shama for "such a trivial comment" in the middle of the national team's Champions Trophy campaign. 'With Extra Pounds of Weight or Without It, Rohit Sharma Has Led India Team to Great Heights': Priyanka Chaturvedi Comes Out in Support of Indian Skipper After Shama Mohamed's 'Fat' Remark.

"Very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the midst of such a marquee ICC tournament. It may have demoralizing effect on an individual or the team," Saikia told PTI. "All the players are performing to their highest potential and results are visible. I hope individuals shall desist from making such derogatory statements for personal publicity sake at the cost of National Interest," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)