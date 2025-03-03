Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has come out in support of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma after he was called "fat for a sportsman" by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she is not an avid cricket fan; however, even with her limited interest in the game, she can say that Rohit Sharma has led the Indian team to great heights. "I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion!", her post read. Chaturvedi's statement comes after Shama Mohamed courted controversy with a sharp critique of Rohit Sharma, calling him "fat for a sportsman" and labeling his captaincy "unimpressive." ‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat for a Sportsman’: Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed Launches Attack on Indian Skipper, Terms His Captaincy ‘Unimpressive’.

Win the trophy, Champion!

Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)