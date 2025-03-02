Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed sparked controversy with a sharp critique of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling him “fat for a sportsman” and labeling his captaincy “unimpressive.” Taking to social media, Mohamed stated, “He needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!” Her remarks have drawn mixed reactions, with fans defending Rohit’s leadership and fitness. While critics have often questioned his fitness levels, Sharma remains one of India’s most successful batters. The comments have reignited debates on sports fitness and captaincy standards in Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma Memes Go Viral After Indian Captain Loses Toss in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed Questions Rohit Sharma’s Fitness

- @ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had ! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 2, 2025

Congress Spokesperson Shama Mohamed Attacks Indian Skipper

