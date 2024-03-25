Lausanne, Mar 25 (AP) The 2025 European gymnastics championships will not be staged in Tel Aviv as scheduled because of Israel's war with Hamas.

The governing body of gymnastics in Europe announced the decision on Monday “due to the current situation in Israel” and said it was reopening the bidding process for a host.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Move to Sixth Place With Four-Wicket Victory Over Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals Retain Top Position.

Member federations have a month to submit their bids.

“We acknowledge the efforts done by the Israeli Gymnastics Federation, the excellent host of several European Championships in the past eight years,” European Gymnastics added in a brief statement.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Completes Most Catches in T20 Format By An Indian Cricketer, Achieves Feat During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024.

“The executive committee welcomes a bid for later editions.” (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)