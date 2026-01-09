Islamabad, January 9: Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has sparked international attention by calling for the forced removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling him the "worst criminal of humanity." During a series of televised interviews, Asif urged global powers—specifically the United States and Turkey—to take direct action against the Israeli leader in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The minister’s provocative remarks come alongside a separate, viral broadcast incident where his comments on U.S. politics forced a live news program into an abrupt commercial break.

Escalation of Rhetoric

Speaking on a prominent news program, Asif suggested that traditional diplomatic measures are no longer sufficient to address the scale of violence in the Palestinian territories. He appealed to nations with significant regional influence to intervene, even suggesting that Netanyahu should be "kidnapped" or forcibly detained to face accountability for civilian deaths. The minister’s rhetoric reflects the heightened emotions within Pakistan regarding the Middle East conflict. By calling for such drastic measures, Asif positioned Pakistan as a leading voice of dissent against the current Israeli administration, though his choice of words has drawn both domestic and international scrutiny. PTI Asserts Attempts to Discredit Imran Khan Will Only Boost His Popularity.

Unprecedented Allegations

The core of Asif’s argument rests on his classification of the Israeli Prime Minister as a historic offender. During his broadcast, he made a stark comparison to historical atrocities, stating: "No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000-5,000 years. He [Netanyahu] is the biggest criminal of humanity. The world has not seen a bigger criminal." While Pakistan has never officially recognized the state of Israel, the language used by Asif marks a departure from standard diplomatic critiques. Analysts note that while the minister’s stance resonates with much of the Pakistani public, calling for the physical abduction of a foreign head of state and using such expansive historical timelines is an extreme escalation in official government rhetoric.

Televised Blunder and Media Interruption

The Defence Minister’s recent media tour was further complicated by a confusing exchange regarding United States politics. In a separate live appearance, Asif made a series of disjointed remarks concerning the U.S. political landscape and President Donald Trump. The situation became so awkward for the broadcaster that the news anchor, Hamid Mir, was forced to cut Asif off mid-sentence. The anchor immediately called for a "break," warning that the minister's remarks could be interpreted as a veiled reference to the U.S. President, and indicated that Asif would not remain on air after the segment. This incident has since been widely shared on social media, leading to criticism from political rivals regarding the minister’s composure during live interviews. Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif Disqualified for Life by Islamabad High Court.

'Worst Criminal of Humanity’

Khawaja Asif’s statement sounds less like innocence & more like convenient amnesia. This is the same govt that nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — now pretending US is a neutral judge of “humanity” ready to arrest Netanyahu. 1/3@husainhaqqani @SalmanKNiazi1 @theRealYLH pic.twitter.com/k5powevGGK — Sameena Sultana (@SameenaSultan16) January 9, 2026

Background and Regional Implications

Pakistan has remained a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian cause, frequently using international forums like the United Nations to demand a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The government continues to advocate for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders. However, the latest comments from the Defence Minister highlight a growing frustration with the perceived inaction of the West. While Asif’s calls for "kidnapping" are unlikely to result in policy changes abroad, they underscore the volatile political climate and the deep rift between Pakistan and the allies of the Israeli government.

