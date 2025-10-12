Mumbai, October 12: An exceptional bowling spell from India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav restricted the West Indies team to 248 at the second session on the third day of the second Test, which is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday. Till the end of the first session, Kuldeep Yadav has scalped five wickets in his 26.5 overs, where he has conceded 82 runs. He has so far bowled three maiden overs in his spell. The Caribbeans are all out for 248 in 81.5 overs with Alick Athanaze (41) and Shai Hope (36) as the visitors still trail Team India's total of 518 by 270 runs. Kuldeep Yadav Claims Fifth Five-Wicket Haul in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

India's Sai Sudharsan had an impact injury on Day 2 while attempting a catch. He did not take the field in the first session of Day 3 as a precautionary measure. The injury is not serious, and he is doing fine. He continues to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.

The Roston Chase-led side resumed the first session on the third day from 140/4 in 43 overs, with Tevin Imlach (14*) and Shai Hope (31*) unbeaten on the crease. The Caribbean side touched the 150-run mark in the 45th over. After the end of 45 overs, West Indies were 150/4 with Shai Hope (32*) and Tevin Imlach (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

At the score of 156 in the 50th over, the visitors lost their fifth wicket as Kuldeep Yadav sent back Shai Hope (36 runs off 57 balls) back to the pavillion.

After the fall of the fifth wicket at 156, the West Indies side struggled to score runs and lost wickets at regular intervals. In the next 19 runs, the side lost three wickets. Fans Hold Out Posters for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at Arun Jaitley Stadium During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Ahead of Their Return to International Cricket (Watch Video).

The players to get out during this time were Tevin Imlach (21), Justin Greeves (17), and the team's vice-captain, Jomel Warrican (1). After the fall of the three wickets in quick succession, the West Indies' score was 175/8 in 57 overs with Khary Pierre and Anderson unbeaten on the crease.

The West Indies Cricket Team completed the 200-run mark in the 64th over. After the completion of 64 overs, the visitors were 202/8 with Anderson Phillip (14*) and Khary Pierre (10*) unbeaten on the crease. Before going back to the dressing room after the end of the first session, Phillips and Pierre built an unbeaten partnership of 42 runs off 93 balls.

For the Shubman Gill-led side, other than Kuldeep Yadav, three wickets have been bagged by Ravindra Jadeja and one wicket was taken by Mohammed Siraj in their respective spells so far in the clash. One wicket came through a run-out. 'Don't Beat Our Bowlers That Bad' Brian Lara Makes A Request to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Youngster's 175 in IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Earlier on Saturday, the hosts declared their innings at 518/5 in 134.2 overs in the second session, which came with the help of knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175), Shubman Gill (129*), Sai Sudarshan (87), Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43).

Brief Score: India 518/5d in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Sai Sudarshan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/81) vs West Indies 248 in 82.5 overs (Shai Hope 31*, Alick Athanaze 41; Kuldeep Yadav 4/72).

