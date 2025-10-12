Kuldeep Yadav achieved a personal milestone in the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, claiming his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests. Yadav's fifth wicket came in the form of Jayden Seales, who got trapped leg-before wicket in the 27th over of the bowler's spell, having already claimed wickets of Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, and Tevin Imlach in the first session. Yadav took his first wicket on Day 2, dismissing Alick Athanaze, and his first innings spell of 5 for 82 tied the spinner with the most five-wicket hauls by left-arm wrist spinners in Test cricket, drawing level with former England cricketer Jonny Wardle. Bowled Him! Kuldeep Yadav Castles Shai Hope With A Jaffa During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Kuldeep Yadav Claims Fifth Five-Wicket Haul in Tests

