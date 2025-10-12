Brian Lara made a request to Yashasvi Jaiswal after the youngster struck 175 in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on October 12 in Delhi. The West Indies cricket legend was present in the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 and was seen seated alongside another legend in the form of Sir Viv Richards. Yashasvi Jaiswal wowed Indian fans with a stellar 175-run knock that included 22 fours and he looked set for a double century before a miscommunication with Shubman Gill led to his run out. After meeting Yashasvi Jaiswal after Day 2 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Brian Lara told him, "Don't beat our bowlers that bad." IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Downplays His Run Out Dismissal Involving Captain Shubman Gill, Says ‘It Is Part of Game’.

Brian Lara's Request for Yashasvi Jaiswal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)