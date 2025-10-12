Fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi held out posters for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Sunday, October 12. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom retired from Tests earlier this year, are set to make their much-awaited return to international cricket in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series that starts in Perth on October 19, exactly next Sunday. And a section of fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium showed how excited they were for the two stalwarts to return to international cricket by holding out posters for the two. "Miss you Kohli," read a banner held by a group of fans, while another poster featured a picture of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and read, "Swagat nahi karoge aap humara?" (Won't you greet us?) India vs Australia 2025: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About IND vs AUS ODI and T20I Series.

Fans Hold Out Posters for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

The roar in the stands says it all! One week to go before we watch #RoKo back in action for #AUSvIND! 🤩 Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/Gdi0klvyUf#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 3 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/P3GKYN3AKZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2025

