Auckland [New Zealand], March (ANI): New Zealand Women defeated South Africa Women by six wickets in the third T20I of the five-match series on Friday in Auckland.

Chasing the target of 150 set by South Africa Women, New Zealand Women paced their innings efficiently, with key contributions from batters that ensured the visitors struggled to regain momentum during the chase.

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New Zealand's bowlers had earlier restricted South Africa Women to a decent total by picking wickets at crucial intervals and maintaining tight lines throughout the innings.

With this victory, New Zealand Women moved closer to sealing the series, taking a strong 2-1 lead in the five-match contest. New Zealand Women's Sophie Devine was named Player of the Match

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Coming to the match, the Proteas Women were restricted to 149/7 in 20 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt (37 off 39 balls, with three fours) and an unbeaten 34 off 20 balls, with five boundaries by Kayla Reyneke, helped the visitors post a decent total on board.

For the hosts, Jess Kerr (1/30) and Rosemary Mair (1/32) scalped one wicket apiece. Sophie Devine (2/21) and Suzie Bates (2/10) took two wickets each.

Chasing, White Ferns captain Amelia Kerr made 30 off 28 balls, with four boundaries. However, Sophie Devine's unbeaten 55 off 38 balls, with six fours and one six and Maddy Green, who remained not out on 34 off 25 balls, with two fours and one six, helped their side to reach the target in 18.4 overs.

With this victory, New Zealand Women moved closer to sealing the series, taking a strong 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series. South Africa Women will now aim to bounce back in the remaining fixtures to stay in contention.

The fourth T20I will be held at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on March 22, followed by the fifth and final fixture at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 25. (ANI)

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