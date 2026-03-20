New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming online: New Zealand and South Africa are set to face off in a high-stakes third T20 International at Eden Park on 20 March 2026. You can find New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With the five-match series currently locked at 1-1, the winner in Auckland will take a vital lead heading into the final fixtures. Wiaan Mulder Smashes Six As Ball Lands on Road Outside Hamilton Stadium During NZ vs SA 2nd T20I 2026 (Watch Video).

The match follows a dramatic start to the series, which saw South Africa dominate the opener in Tauranga before a resilient Black Caps side levelled the scores with a convincing 68-run victory in Hamilton. For the hosts, this fixture marks a significant transition, as it will be Mitchell Santner’s final game as captain before he departs for the IPL, with Tom Latham set to take the reins for the remainder of the tour.

Where to Watch NZ vs SA Live Streaming and Telecast of 3rd T20I?

Fans across different regions can access the live action through various platforms. In India, the Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights, while digital viewers can use FanCode or SonyLIV. New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026 Schedule.

Match Fact

Region TV Channel / Broadcaster Online Streaming Platform New Zealand TVNZ 1 / Sport Nation TVNZ+ / ACC (Audio) South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App United Kingdom TNT Sports discovery+ India Sony Sports Network Sony LIV / FanCode Global Local Rights Holders ICC.tv (Select Regions)

Series Review

The series has been a tale of two halves so far. In the first T20I, South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack bundled New Zealand out for just 91, chasing the target with ease. However, the Black Caps responded fiercely in the second match, powered by a resurgent Devon Conway, who crossed the 6,000-run international milestone during his match-winning half-century.

South Africa, missing several key senior players, has leaned heavily on emerging talent. Nineteen-year-old sensation Nqobani Mokoena has been the find of the series for the Proteas, while Connor Esterhuizen has provided stability at the top of the order.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).