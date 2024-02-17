Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): With Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav striking early on Day 3 Indian bowlers clawed back after a sensational 153 by Ben Duckett left hosts shell-shocked in the ongoing third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium on Saturday.

At stumps, England's score read 290/5 -trail by 155 runs- with Ben Stokes (39) and Ben Foakes (6) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Starting day 3, Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood on day 3 as he removed Joe Root for 18 runs, breaking a 42(60) partnership. Root tried to play a scoop shot and steal a boundary. However, the shot lacked timing as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was placed at the slip, took a fantastic catch.

Kuldeep Yadav provided Team India with another breakthrough as he dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a duck. Despite losing two wickets in quick succession, England kept the momentum on their side. Duckett took a single off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery and brought up his 150. He took 139 balls to reach the marvellous feat.

Duckett's all-time classic innings came to an end as he was dismissed for 153. Kuldeep provided Team India with a massive wicket, dismissing Duckett, who tried to play a shot into the cover for a boundary but Shubman Gill intercepted and took a brilliant catch.

After the dismissal of Duckett, the onus lay on the shoulders of Ben Stokes to take England ahead in the game and the captain kept the scoreboard ticking.

The duo of Stokes and Ben Foakes rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Indian bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

The English pair remained unbeaten as the visitors ended the first session at 290/5 with Stokes (39) and Ben Foakes (6) at the crease.

Earlier at Stumps on Day 2, England were sitting pretty at 207/2, going at a run-a-ball rate and trailing India by just 238 runs.

Brief Score: England 290/5 (Ben Duckett 153, Ben Stokes 39*, Kuldeep Yadav 2-77) vs India 445 in 130.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 112, Mark Wood 4/114). (ANI)

