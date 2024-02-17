LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 starts with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on former champions Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (LAH vs ISL) T20 match in PSL 2024 takes place at 08:30 PM IST after the opening ceremony. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LAH vs ISL on the Dream11 fantasy app can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips and team predictions ahead of LAH vs ISL PSL 2024. PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is in charge of Lahore Qalandars while all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead Islamabad United. Meanwhile, we have picked six players from Lahore Qalandars and five from Islamabad United to complete our LAH vs ISL Dream11 fantasy playing XI for PSL 2024 T20 match. How To Watch PSL 2024 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming in India? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan Super League Inauguration Ceremony on TV With Time in IST.

LAH vs ISL PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Azam Khan (ISL).

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Alex Hales (ISL) and Abdullah Shafique (LAH).

All-rounders: Shahdad Khan (ISL), Imad Wasim (ISL), Faheem Ashraf (ISL), David Wiese (LAH).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH) and Naseem Shah (ISL).

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Fakhar Zaman (c) and Shaheen Afridi (vc).

Lahore Qalandars Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Syed Faridoun.

Islamabad United Likely XI: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shamyl Hussain, Azam Khan (wk), Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Ubaid Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills.

LAH vs ISL PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Azam Khan (ISL), Fakhar Zaman (LAH), Alex Hales (ISL), Abdullah Shafique (LAH), Shahdad Khan (ISL), Imad Wasim (ISL), Faheem Ashraf (ISL), David Wiese (LAH), Shaheen Afridi (LAH), Haris Rauf (LAH) and Naseem Shah (ISL).

