SL vs AFG Free Live Streaming Online: After the one-off Test and three-match One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Sri Lanka and Afghanistan now compete in the game’s shortest format-T20I. The two sides will now be involved in a three-match T20I series. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the home side while Ibrahim Zadran will captain the Afghanistan side in absence of experienced Rashid Khan, who is recovering. After being blanked in Test and ODIs, Afghanistan will be looking to bounce back in T20Is. Bizarre! Monitor Lizard Stops Play After it Enters Field During SL vs AFG Test Match at R Premadasa Stadium (Watch Video).

Afghanistan will also miss the services of another spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. So, Noor Ahmad will do the prime duty as lead spinner. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, sees the return of senior player Angelo Mathews, who will play first T20I after three years.

When is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2024 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Saturday, February 17. The SL vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pathum Nissanka Becomes First Sri Lankan Cricketer in History To Score Double Century in ODIs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in English commentary.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I 2024 Match?

The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 will be available online as well and fans can watch the live stream of SL vs AFG on the SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide the live streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).