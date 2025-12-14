New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): In Goa, where football is often the pulse that brings people together, this Sunday morning belonged to something else as well.

53rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle transformed the Konkan coast into a living, breathing celebration of fitness, one that went far beyond cycling alone, as per a release from SAI media.

From Miramar Beach Circle to Dona Paula and back, the route came alive not just with cycles, but with a sea of people moving in unison.

That spirit was symbolised by the presence of Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, a name synonymous with Indian football, stood alongside Arjuna Awardee Bruno Coutinho and former Indian women's football team head coach Maymol Rocky, reinforcing how deeply fitness, sport, and community are woven into the state's identity.

While Goa soaked in the festive energy by the sea, the movement echoed hundreds of kilometres away in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where Union Minister Arjun Meghwal led a parallel cycling rally. Taking to the streets with youth and citizens, he mobilised participants to embrace fitness as a way of life, reinforcing that Sundays on Cycle is no longer confined to one city, it is a nationwide rhythm.

Ramesh Tawadkar, Sports Minister of Goa, joined citizens on the ground, accompanied by Santosh Gunwantrao Sukhadeve, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Government of Goa; senior officials; defence personnel; NCC cadets; Fit India Ambassadors; and fitness enthusiasts.

The armed forces participated across the country as special partners for this edition, with Col. Sajeev Mishra of 3MTR Madgaon and Brigadier Harsha Bhatia, Station Commander, Goa Military Station, as special guests in Goa. Dedicated to Vijay Diwas, this edition paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of India's soldiers.

"When lakhs of Indians come together, a real behavioural shift happens. Inspired by the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and under the leadership of the Hon'ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Sundays on Cycle must become a weekly tradition across Goa and the country," Ramesh Tawadkar said.

The morning's energy was further amplified by the presence of eminent personalities, including Telugu film actor Manchu Manoj Kumar, actor Mohammed Ali, Subedar Manish Kaushik, and other sportspersons and influencers who blended seamlessly into the crowd with cycling, skipping ropes, joining yoga mats, and cheering on participants.

Actor Mohammed Ali summed up the mood when he said that watching people from all walks of life come together for fitness was deeply inspiring. Manchu Manoj Kumar echoed the sentiment, noting that discipline and consistency shape his fitness journey and lauding the Fit India Movement for creating platforms that motivate youth to prioritise health.

Beyond Goa and Bikaner, the 53rd edition unfolded simultaneously across the country, with support from NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs, Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres, and community organisations.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle was conducted across SAI Training Centres (STCs), including Kokrajhar (Assam), Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Jagatpur and Badal (Punjab), Utlou (Manipur), and Kargil (Ladakh), along with multiple Khelo India Centres such as Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, and Dhenkanal, and 23 SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) nationwide.

NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs in cities such as Panaji, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bikaner saw strong participation, underscoring the movement's continued growth through local ownership and community energy.

As yoga mats were rolled up, ropes put aside, and cycles parked at the end of the morning, the message was unmistakable. Fit India Sundays on Cycle are no longer just about riding together; they're about moving together. Whether through cycling, yoga, Zumba, or rope skipping by the sea, the 53rd edition reaffirmed that fitness, when celebrated collectively, becomes a shared national joy.

The initiative continues to be organised in partnership with Yogasana Bharat and My Bharat, strengthening the collective national effort towards a fitter, healthier India. (ANI)

