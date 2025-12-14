Popular American streamer Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, has come under intense criticism on social media after allegedly spreading a misleading narrative about football icon Lionel Messi and his ongoing visit to India. The controversy erupted after Speed appeared to suggest that Messi was “booed” during an India tour, a claim that has been widely disputed and criticised by fans and fact-checkers as fake news. While parts of Speed’s commentary were based on unverified online chatter and edited viral clips.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The issue began when IShowSpeed, known for his high-energy reactions and football-centric content, discussed an alleged incident involving Lionel Messi receiving a hostile reception in India. His remarks were interpreted by many viewers as confirmation that Messi had been booed during a visit to the country.

The comments quickly went viral, amplified by Speed’s massive global audience across YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms. However, the narrative soon clashed with verified reports from Indian and international media covering Messi’s actual visit. His post on X got a community note stating that the claim is false and “Messi was not booed out of the stadium. The unrest at the VYBK Stadium arose because fans, despite paying over ₹10,000 for tickets, were unable to even catch a glimpse of him, as he remained surrounded by politicians and other VIPs”.

IShowSpeed X Post Fact Checked by Community Note

🚨| WATCH: Speed finds out Lionel Messi visited India and was booed out of the stadium with fans throwing bottles on the pitch 🤯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WyF0rccBCv — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) December 13, 2025

Was Messi “Booed” in India?

The answer is simple NO! There is no verified evidence that Lionel Messi was booed by Indian fans during his visit. While the initial part of the tour, particularly the Kolkata leg at Salt Lake Stadium, witnessed crowd unrest, the issues were linked to event mismanagement, limited visibility, and unmet expectations, not hostility toward Messi himself. Some fans expressed frustration after Messi’s appearance was shorter than anticipated, leading to crowd control issues and police intervention.

Importantly, these reactions were directed at organisers, not at Messi. Indian officials later issued apologies and ordered inquiries into the handling of the event.

Reactions Were Directed at Organisers and Politicians:

misinterpretation... Messi wasn't booed out. Rather people were angry with the organizers for mismanagement. People couldn't even catch a glimpse of Messi since he was surrounded by politicians and businessmen for their own photoshoot. — Biki Prasad (@bikiprasad28) December 13, 2025

Across other cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, Messi has largely received an enthusiastic and celebratory welcome, with packed venues, sold-out events, and widespread fan admiration.

Social Media Backlash Against IShowSpeed

Following the spread of the “booed” narrative, social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Instagram saw a surge of criticism aimed at IShowSpeed. Users accused the streamer of failing to verify facts before addressing a sensitive and high-profile topic.

Many Indian football fans pointed out that Messi enjoys enormous popularity in India, where his jerseys, posters, and matches draw massive attention. Several users called the claim disrespectful and misleading, arguing that it painted a false picture of India’s football culture.

The Responsibility of Influencers in the Digital Age

The incident has reignited broader conversations about the responsibility of influencers and streamers who command massive audiences. With millions of viewers, even casual or speculative remarks can quickly turn into widely believed narratives.

Media experts stress that creators, especially those discussing real-world event,s must differentiate between fake news, rumours, satire, and verified information. The rapid spread of misinformation, intentional or not, can shape global perceptions and fuel unnecessary backlash.

As of now, IShowSpeed has not issued a detailed clarification addressing the controversy. Many fans are calling for a correction or acknowledgement to prevent further misinformation.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 continues successfully, despite isolated organisational issues; the tour remains one of the most high-profile football events India has witnessed in recent years.

The episode serves as a reminder that in today’s digital ecosystem, reach comes with responsibility, and facts matter, especially when global icons and national sentiments are involved.

