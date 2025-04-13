Sports News | A Fifty from Tilak Varma, and Impactful Innings by Surya Kumar Yadav Powers MI to 205/5 in Their 20 over Against DC

New Delhi [India] April 13 (ANI): A fifty from Tilak Varma, and impactful innings by Surya Kumar Yadav and Naman Dhir powered Mumbai Indian (MI) to post 205/5 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday.

Also Read | Why Are Bats Being Checked by Umpires in Indian Premier League? Here's All You Need To Know About IPL Rule.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for MI, both the batters counter-attacked DC bowlers, scoring 45/0 in just four overs Ryan Rickelton 27 (15) and Rohit Sharma 17 (9). Vipraj Nigam removed Rohit Sharma in the 5th over for 18 (12), Rohit's dry IPL season continues, and Surya Kumar Yadav joined Ryan Rickelton in the middle.

SKY started off his innings in style hitting the first ball for a six over fine leg. The Veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Ryan Rickelton in the 8th over for 41 (25), including five fours and two sixes. Tilak Varma joined Surya in the middle.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 14: BR Ambedkar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Brody - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 14.

Surya and Tilak took their time in the middle and rotated the strike at regular intervals, because of a good power-play MI batters played risk-free cricket in the middle overs.

Tilak and Surya took on Mohit Sharma in his first over hitting him for 14 runs, followed by a six on the first ball of the next over by Surya. The duo added 50 runs in 29 balls Surya being the aggressor. Both the batters made 17 runs in Vipraj's 3rd over, where a catch of Tilak Varma also went down at deep mid-wicket by Tristan Stubbs.

Kuldeep Yadav showed his experience by removing Surya Kumar Yadav in the 14th over for 40 (28), his innings included five fours and two sixes. MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined Tilak in the middle.

Vipraj Nigam took another dream wicket as he removed Hardik Pandya in his last over for 2 (4), MI has been struggling to make partnerships throughout this IPL season. Naman Dhir joined Tilak. After 15 overs MI posted 146/4 Tilak Varma 38* (19) and Naman Dhir 1 (2).

Tilak Varma brought up his second fifty on the trot in the 17th over, he took 26 balls to reach the feat. DC showed brilliance on the field Axar Patel saved a six in the 18th over at long-on. Varma miss timed a shot in the 19th over which went down after Mukesh Kumar and Ashutosh Sharma collided at third man, the duo added 50 runs in 28 balls for the fifth wicket. MI took the momentum after the 16th over, they made 40 runs in three overs. Mukesh Kumar removed Tilak Varma in the last over for 59 (33), his innings included six fours and three sixes.

Naman Dhir played an outstanding cameo of 38 runs in just 17 balls including three fours and two sixes. In bowling,g The wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (2/23) and Vipraj Nigam (2/41) took two wickets each. Mukesh Kumar (1/38) bowled well in the death overs, he gave 11 runs in the last over and took Tilak Varma's wicket. Rest all DC bowlers went wicketless.

Brief score: Mumbai Indian 205/5 ( Tilak Varma 59, Surya Kumar Yadav 40; Kuldeep Yadav (2/23). vs Delhi Capitals). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)