Famous People Born on April 14: April 14 is marked by the birthdays of several notable personalities from various fields. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice, was born on this day. Celebrated Indian television actress Anita Hassanandani and renowned South African cricketer JP Duminy also share this date. Hollywood actors Adrien Brody and Sarah Michelle Gellar, along with child star Abigail Breslin and actor Anthony Michael Hall, were all born on April 14. Indian playback singer Kunal Ganjawala, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, space scientist Kailasavadivoo Sivan, and cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth also celebrate their birthdays on this day, making it a day rich with talent and influence. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Famous April 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (14 April 1891 - 6 December 1956) Anita Hassanandani JP Duminy Adrien Brody Anthony Michael Hall Sarah Michelle Gellar Abigail Breslin Matteo Guendouzi Kailasavadivoo Sivan Rajeshwari Sachdev Kunal Ganjawala Anirudha Srikkanth

