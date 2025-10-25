Sydney [Australia], October 24 (ANI): Adam Zampa is close to a major milestone in Australian cricket. After his match-winning spell in the second ODI against India in Adelaide, the leg-spinner now stands just four wickets away from becoming only the second Australian spinner to reach the 200-wicket mark in One-Day Internationals.

Zampa was at his crafty best on Thursday, bamboozling the Indian batters with his variations as he returned impressive figures of 4/60 in his 10 overs. His timely breakthroughs played a crucial role in Australia winning the series, earning him the Player of the Match award.

With 196 wickets from 115 ODIs, the 33-year-old will have another opportunity to etch his name in the record books when the teams meet again on Saturday.

Shane Warne remains Australia's leading ODI spinner with 291 wickets.

Zampa's rise has been one of consistency and composure, and his performances in recent years have made him a vital cog in Australia's white-ball setup. He needs to replicate the same performance to reach the 200 wickets club.

Coming to the match, Australia, leading by 1-0, put India to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xaiver Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket and India ended their innings at 264/9.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41) and Harshit (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-fer. Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (ANI)

