India might have lost IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, but social media celebrated the coming into form of Rohit Sharma, who slammed a valiant 73 at Adelaide, putting rest to retirement rumours, having made eight at Perth. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, who on social media has often been projected as a constant opposition to Sharma in the ODI setup, was seen joking with the former captain in the hotel lobby regarding retirement. As heard in the fan-shot video, Gambhir urged Sharma to post a photo on social media, stating how today was his farewell match, to which the opener reacted with laughter, as captain Shubman Gill looked on. Fans can check out the viral video of Gambhir and Sharma below. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Adam Gilchrist Recalls First Meeting With Rohit Sharma at Adelaide, Says ‘This Bloke Reminded Me of When We First Met in 2008’.

Gautam Gambhir Jokes With Rohit Sharma

View this post on Instagram

