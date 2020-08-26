Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Aditya Verma, the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) has alleged misuse of funds within the state cricketing body.

The secretary has also raised the issue of paying salaries to the groundstaff of Moin-Ul Haq Stadium in Patna even when the ground is in a dismal condition. "BCCI had given Bihar Cricket Association a sum of INR 10.80 crore for developing the infrastructure, but the money is not being properly utilised and the funds are being misused," Verma told ANI.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Sporting Ties Should Resume, Says Indian Boxer Vijender Singh.

"The current committee of Bihar Cricket Association is misusing the funds, Moin-Ul Haq Stadium in Patna is in such a bad condition but the ground staff is still being paid their salaries. I want to ask why the salary is being given when the stadium is in such a bad condition," he added.

Verma also said that the cricketers that come under Bihar Cricket Association are not being paid their dues and the condition in the state cricketing body is very bad right now.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Virat Kohli's RCB.

He also said that the cricketers of Bihar across all age groups who represented the state failed to get TA, DA and match fees by their association.

"All cricketers that come under Bihar Cricket Association are not in good condition, they are not being paid their dues. What is happening in this association," Verma said.

Last week, Verma had written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, raising concerns over the present condition of the Moin-Ul Haq Stadium in Patna.

"I am writing this letter, with lots of pain, to our legend cricketer of the country, who is currently the respected President of the Indian Cricket Board. Dada, I am attaching the current photos of the famous Moinul Haq Stadium, Patna, once the witness of the 1996 ICC World Cup Match between Kenya Vs Zimbabwe," Verma wrote in the letter.

"Lots of Ranji Trophy, Deodhar, Duleep trophy, India Vs Pakistan U-19 test match successfully held in this stadium," he added.

Verma concluded the letter saying, "Players failed to get their match fees, TA, DA by the BCA, look the current status of Moinul Haq Stadium, Patna. I want to know from respected officials of BCCI when you people will give justice to talented cricketers of Bihar." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)