London [UK], April 21 (ANI): Premier League side AFC Bournemouth have confirmed the appointment of Marco Rose as their new head coach on a three-year contract, with the German set to take charge at the end of the season following the departure of Andoni Iraola.

Iraola, 43, announced last week that he would not be renewing his contract at the Vitality Stadium, prompting Bournemouth to move swiftly in identifying his successor. Rose had emerged as the club's preferred candidate and finalised terms soon after discussions progressed.

Also Read | Nepal vs UAE Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, 2nd T20I 2026.

According to ESPN, the 49-year-old arrives with a strong managerial resume in German and Austrian football. He has previously managed RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach, and has been without a club since leaving Leipzig in March 2025. Earlier in his career, Rose also held roles at Lokomotive Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

During his time in Austria, Rose enjoyed notable success, guiding Salzburg to two league titles and a domestic cup triumph. He later added silverware in Germany, winning the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup during his stint with Leipzig.

Also Read | Pindiz vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

Some sources indicated that Bournemouth also considered Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town and Inigo Perez of Rayo Vallecano, but ultimately opted for Rose due to his experience at the highest level in European competitions.

Rose's appointment comes at an important juncture for Bournemouth, who are enjoying a strong Premier League campaign. The club currently sit eighth in the table and remains in contention for European qualification, trailing Chelsea FC in sixth place only on goal difference.

With Bournemouth set for its fifth consecutive season in the top flight, the early confirmation of Rose's arrival is expected to aid long-term planning as the club looks to build on recent progress and potentially prepare for its first-ever European campaign. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)