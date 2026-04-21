PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season continues tonight, Tuesday, 21 April, as the high-flying Multan Sultans take on the struggling Rawalpindiz, popularly known as the Pindiz, at the National Stadium in Karachi. This Match 31 fixture represents a stark contrast in fortunes. The Sultans currently sit comfortably in second place on the points table, firmly in the hunt for a top-two finish. Conversely, the Rawalpindiz, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are enduring a challenging debut season, having lost all of their matches so far. PSL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Pindiz vs Multan Sultans Match Schedule and Timing

The contest is set to take place under the floodlights in Karachi, with the toss expected to play a vital role due to potential evening dew.

Match: Rawalpindiz (Pindiz) vs Multan Sultans (Match 31)

Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Toss Time: 19:00 IST / 18:30 PKT

Match Start: 19:30 IST / 19:00 PKT How to Watch Pindiz vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming Online

Fans can follow the action live through various digital platforms. In Pakistan, the match will be streamed on the following apps:

Tamasha: Offers high-definition streaming and is often the primary digital destination for PSL fans.

Tapmad: Another reliable subscription-based platform providing ad-free coverage.

Myco: A popular choice for interactive streaming experiences.

However, note that there is currently no official TV broadcast or live streaming platform available for viewers in India for the 2026 season. PSL 2026 New Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.

PSL 2026 Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in Pakistan can watch the game for free on PTV Sports, the national broadcaster. Additionally, A Sports and Ten Sports provide comprehensive coverage, including pre-match and post-match expert analysis.

Team News and Key Players

The Multan Sultans have been powered by the consistent batting of Shan Masood and the middle-order stability of Steven Smith. Their bowling attack, led by the young leg-spinner Faisal Akram, who recently claimed a four-wicket haul, has been one of the most effective in the tournament.

The Rawalpindiz will look to their captain, Mohammad Rizwan, and senior pacer Mohammad Amir to provide a breakthrough performance. Despite their position at the bottom of the table, the "Pindiz" boast a lineup featuring Daryl Mitchell and Sam Billings, both of whom are capable of turning a match on its head.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).