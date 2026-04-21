Nepal National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team: The two-match T20 International series between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaches its conclusion today, Tuesday, 21 April 2026. Following a rain-affected opener that saw the visitors take a 1-0 lead, the "Rhinos" return to the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, needing a victory to level the series. Where to Watch Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

With the first-ever international matches under floodlights in Nepal drawing massive local interest, the series serves as a high-octane warm-up before both teams transition to the ICC CWC League 2 fixtures later this week.

Nepal vs UAE Match Schedule and Timing

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).