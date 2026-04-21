Nepal National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team: The two-match T20 International series between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaches its conclusion today, Tuesday, 21 April 2026. Following a rain-affected opener that saw the visitors take a 1-0 lead, the "Rhinos" return to the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, needing a victory to level the series. Where to Watch Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.
With the first-ever international matches under floodlights in Nepal drawing massive local interest, the series serves as a high-octane warm-up before both teams transition to the ICC CWC League 2 fixtures later this week.
Nepal vs UAE Match Schedule and Timing
The second T20I will follow a similar schedule to the series opener, ensuring a significant portion of the second innings is played under the new Kirtipur floodlights.
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Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026
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Venue: TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
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Toss Time: 04:15 IST
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Match Start: 04:45 IST
How to Watch Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming Online
For digital viewers, the primary way to catch the action is through official YouTube and local platforms.
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In India and Globally: Contrary to earlier reports, the series is not available on FanCode. Instead, fans in India and around the world can watch the match for free on the Kantipur TV Max HD YouTube channel. This serves as the official global digital home for the series.
Nepal vs UAE Free Live Streaming on YouTube
Nepal vs UAE Free Telecast and TV Channels
Television viewers in Nepal have access to free-to-air coverage, ensuring the national team's progress is accessible to a wide audience.
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Nepal: The match will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max HD and Kantipur TV HD.
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UAE & Middle East: Fans can tune in to CricLife (available via Etisalat/e&) for regional coverage.
Series Context: UAE Lead 1-0
The UAE enters the final match with the upper hand after securing a 6-wicket victory (via the DLS method) in the first T20I. Muhammad Zuhaib was the star of the opening game, picking up three wickets to restrict Nepal to 122/8 before rain interrupted play.
Nepal’s captain, Dipendra Singh Airee, will be looking for a more robust performance from his top order, particularly Kushal Bhurtel and Kushal Malla, to set a more competitive total. The home side’s bowling hopes rest heavily on Sandeep Lamichhane, who showed glimpses of his best form with a three-wicket haul in the first match.
Pitch and Weather Update
Unlike Monday’s rain-shortened game, the weather forecast for Tuesday in Kirtipur is significantly improved. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a minimal (5%) chance of precipitation during the match window. The pitch at the TU Ground has shown signs of assistance for spinners, though the evening dew remains a tactical variable for the captain winning the toss.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).