New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Afghanistan announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The series will be played from February 9 and all the matches will be played at Pallekele, ICC reported.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is set to miss the series as the bowler has not recovered from back surgery which was done last year. Youngster Qais Ahmed has replaced the veteran player in the squad.

Mohammad Saleem Safi is one more player who will miss the ODI series because of a hamstring injury which also pulled him off from the ongoing Test. This was his debut game in the longest format of the game.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will be leading the Afghanistan Cricket Team in the 50-over format and his deputy for this series will be Rahmat Shah. The wicketkeepers for this series are Rahmatullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil.

The right-arm seamer Naveed Zadran has been included in the squad and has made his Test debut in the ongoing Test match against the Islanders, ICC reported.

Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rahman Rahmani and Bilal Sami are the players who are on the reserve list. These players will come to action when anyone from the 15-member squad gets injured.

Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rahman Rahmani and Bilal Sami. (ANI)

