In a rather bizarre incident, play was stopped in the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan One-Off Test match after a monitor lizard entered the field. This incident happened on Day 2 of this contest at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo when play had to be halted in the 48th over mark of Sri Lanka's innings when the lizard crept onto the field near the boundary rope. The reptile was soon spotted and the match had to be stopped. Later on, officials tried to remove it from the field before it moved back on the other side of the boundary rope and went away. WOW! Wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Takes Wonderful Catch After Correctly Anticipating Rahmat Shah's Shot During SL vs AFG One-Off Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Monitor Lizard Stops Play in SL vs AFG Test Match

Match stopped in Sri Lanka due to a monitor lizard on the field. pic.twitter.com/RYI1UeMpNU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 3, 2024

