Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Feb 9 (AP) Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to field in the opener of a three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Friday.

Sri Lanka included opening batter Pathum Nissanka, who missed the only test match because of an illness. Afghanistan has four seam bowlers hoping to take advantage of the pitch conditions at Palleleke.

Afghanistan will be confident going into the game after its convincing seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in a match in last year's World Cup tournament in India.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad. (AP)

