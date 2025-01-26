Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Jan 26 (PTI) Linthoi Chanambam, India's first world champion in judo across age groups, is devastated at having to undergo surgery at a very young age of 17 but she is trying to pick up the pieces and return to competitive arena.

Linthoi created history by becoming the first ever Indian judoka to win a gold at the 2022 World Cadet Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, by beating Brazilian Bianca Reis in the final.

But, the emerging player from Mayang Imphal in Manipur suffered a knee injury last year and she underwent surgery in Qatar. She had to remain away from the sport for a long time.

"I had the biggest downfall of my life, I had knee surgery. And it was for me, the worst thing that happened in my life,” Linthoi, who is training at the Inspire Institute of Sport (ISS) here, told PTI-Bhasha in an interview.

“I had a big dream last year, and I was not able to achieve that dream. So, I will not have any goal this year, I just have to keep going, whatever I'm doing right now. And yeah, that is my goal,” she said with disappointment.

Linthoi said that her surgery went very well and she is still undergoing rehabilitation.

“I had the best surgery. I did a good rehab and it's still going on. I'm still fighting and yeah, I'm in a better position now,” she said.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held next year but Linthoi is not thinking about them as she is still a junior player.

“Next year, yes, there is (Asian Games and Commonwealth Games), but I'm still a junior player. So, my target is to be the best in my age category first.

"I don't want to take higher paths. I don't want to put pressure on myself."

She said the World Cadet Championship final was the biggest game of her career but she was under no pressure before the bout against Bianca and just wanted to give her best.

Judo is not yet a popular sport in India. But, Linthoi said it's popular in her state and so the decision to take it up was not too difficult for her.

“Yeah, judo is not so famous in India, but it's very popular in my village, in Manipur. There are a lot of great players, Arjuna awardee and an Olympian also from my village.

"The academy was so near to my home, and so as a child, I like to play sports, and I like to be active. And so, that's how I picked up judo. There's no good facility over there in Manipur. There's just mat, one judo hall, that's it.

“I think it's from 2017, when I came to IIS. So when I see so many big players, senior players here, it's kind of big motivation for me. I thought I'm like them, so why can't I be like how they are,” Linthoi signed off.

