Cristiano Ronaldo has kept Al-Nassr's faint title hopes alive after the Knights of Najd defeated 10-man Al-Khaleej in their last match. The Portugal national football team star has been one of Al-Nassr's best players in the 2024-25 season and his team will hope that his good form continues as they square off against Al-Fateh on Sunday, January 26. Cristiano Ronaldo hit a brace against Al-Khaleej and completed a century of goal contributions for Al-Nassr. His two goals also propelled him to the top of the goal-scorers list in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 with 13 strikes to his name. But will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match? Read below to find out. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo From Training Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match .

Al-Nassr sit in the fourth spot on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table with 34 points to their name and a victory tonight will propel them to the third spot. However, they would need to string together a number of wins and also hope for other results to go their way if they are to win the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title. Defending champions Al-Hilal occupy the top spot followed by Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah at number two and three. Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo's form has been a big positive for Al-Nassr going into this match. In all probability, the 39-year-old will not just make it to the matchday squad but also feature in the starting XI. Cristiano Ronaldo trained hard with his Al-Nassr teammates and will aim at extending his lead at the top of the list of most goals in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Portugal star is currently on 919 career goals and would love to increase that tally as he targets the 1000-goal mark.

