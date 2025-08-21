New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Ajay Singh wins for the 3rd consecutive time to become Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president, after defeating Jaslal Pradhan by 40-26 on Thursday.

The term of the current Executive Committee of the BFI ended on February 2, but fresh elections have not been held until now.

Also Read | Fact Check: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Are Married? Here's the Truth As Pics With Misleading Claim Go Viral.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had constituted a three-member Fact Finding Committee to examine the reasons behind the delay in the conduct of elections for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Also, the High Court of Delhi earlier this month heard four writ petitions filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, Gujarat Boxing Association, and Madhya Pradesh Boxing Association in relation to the elections of BFI.

Also Read | What is Fake First Ball Prank by Wasim Akram in Asia vs Rest of World Cricket Match in 2000 in Dhaka? Know All About It.

The Delhi Amateur Boxing Association specifically sought an interim stay on the conduct of the elections, while the associations from Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh challenged the validity of the BFI's newly adopted Constitution, alleging that it is ultra vires. These associations also prayed for a direction to appoint a new Returning Officer for the said elections.

After the delay of BFI elections, World Boxing had appointed an Interim Committee in April this year to run day-to-day affairs.

The committee since ensured structured domestic nationals followed by international tournaments across all age categories (U15, U17 and Elite) with a complete focus on athletes' first approach in their initial term of 90 days and ensure Indian Boxing regains its lost glory. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)