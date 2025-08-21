Fact Check: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Are Married? Here’s the Truth As Pics With Misleading Claim Go Viral

Has Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez married? The couple has been together for a long time and on August 11, the Argentine model and influencer announced her engagement to the Al-Nassr and Portugal National Football Star. Georgina Rodriguez shared a picture flaunting her engagement ring with Cristiano Ronaldo's hand beneath her hand and captioned the post, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives." In no time, the post went viral with fans flooding the same with congratulatory messages for the couple. The post itself garnered over 5 million views and 119 thousand likes on X. But have they tied the knot already? Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged to Long-Time Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Post).

Georgina Rodriguez Announces Engagement With Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Fake pictures claiming Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have officially married have gone viral on social media. With Cristiano Ronaldo being a global star, it is no surprise that the viral pictures with the misleading claim led many to believe that the star couple has actually tied the knot. The viral post also had a collage that claimed to have captured the many emotions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez during their marriage ceremony. Read below to find out the truth regarding the same. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Age Difference: How Old Are Star Portuguese Footballer and His Supermodel Fiancée? Know Their Dates of Birth and Ages.

The pictures claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have married are totally fake and there's not a bit of truth attached to them. In fact, all the pictures have been generated by AI (Artificial Intelligence). It is also pretty easy to decipher that these are fake marriage pictures, with one of them showing the couple's hands being distorted. Community Notes, which is X's own fact-check feature, confirmed the same just below the first fake picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's marriage. Is Cristiano Ronaldo Coming to India? What We Know So Far as FC Goa, Al-Nassr Drawn in Same Group in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26.

Yes, that image looks AI-generated. Ronaldo and Georgina announced their engagement on August 11, 2025, but they aren't married yet—sources like People and Hola confirm a wedding is planned but hasn't happened. — Grok (@grok) August 21, 2025

Also, GrokAI confirmed that the image of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez holding each other while dressed in wedding attire is AI-generated. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's wedding has reportedly been planned, the date of which is not confirmed, but it has not taken place as claimed by the viral pictures. Is Cristiano Ronaldo Coming to India? What We Know So Far as FC Goa, Al-Nassr Drawn in Same Group in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez's Love Story

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple reportedly met when Georgina Rodriguez was working at a Gucci Store as a sales assistant. They fell in love gradually and in 2017, made their first public appearance together at the Best FIFA Football Awards. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are parents to a total of five children.

Cristiano Jr is the eldest of Cristiano Ronaldo's children, born in 2010. In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy and later that year, Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina. The couple were set to welcome twins again in 2022, but unfortunately, the baby boy passed away after birth. They named their baby girl Bella. Georgina Rodriguez also has a Netflix show named after her, 'I Am Georgina', which was released in 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo presently plays for Al-Nassr and had renewed his contract for two more years at the Saudi Pro League club earlier this year.

Fact check

