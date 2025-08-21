Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram is regarded as one of the greatest pacers of all time. Akram is often referred to as "The Sultan of Swing". During his playing career, the left-arm speedster was known for his pace and mastery of reverse swing with accurate line and length. Akram's international career spanned from 1984 to 2003, during which he also served as the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team. The great cricketer also played for the Lancashire county club in England. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Match Confirmed After Indian Government Unveils New Policy Regarding Indo-Pak Sports Engagements.

In Test cricket, Wasim Akram scalped 414 wickets in 104 matches, including 25 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket hauls. In ODIs, the left-arm pacer took 502 wickets in 356 games at an average of 23.52 and a superb economy of 3.89. With the bat, the great player amassed 2898 runs in 104 Tests, including three centuries and seven half-centuries. In 356 ODIs, Akram smashed 3717 runs with the help of six half-centuries. Akram's notable performance with the bat came against Zimbabwe, where he smashed an unbeaten 257 runs during the Sheikhupura Test game in October 1996.

Recently, an old video has gone viral on social media where Wasim Akram did a first fake ball prank during the Asia vs Rest of World match in 2000 in Dhaka. For those unversed, the Asia XI vs Rest of the World XI matches were exhibition or fundraising cricket matches featuring players from Asian nations and a team representing the rest of the world. These exhibitions or fundraising matches were not part of the ICC event or international cricket calendar.

What is Fake First Ball Prank by Wasim Akram in Asia vs Rest of World Match?

During the Asia XI vs Rest of the World XI match in 2000 in Dhaka, Wasim Akram, who was representing the Asia XI, did a fake first-ball prank against Rest of the World XI opener Neil Johnson. The incident happened during the first ball of the first over. Instead of the regular cricket ball, Akram used a tennis ball to play a prank on Neil Johnson. The left-arm seamer bowled a short-pitched delivery on the ribs towards Neil Johnson. As soon as the delivery was bowled, Akram laughed hilariously as he tricked the batter. Below is the old video which has gone viral on social media.

Wasim Akram's Fake First Ball Prank in Asia vs Rest of World Match in 2000

Wasim Akram’s first over of Asia Vs Rest of the World XI match in Dhaka 2000. Starting with the fake first ball prank. pic.twitter.com/wrxrsue6lv — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) August 21, 2025

Who Won the Asia vs Rest of World Cricket Match in 2000?

Talking about the match, Asia XI batted first and made a competitive total of 320/9 in 50 overs. Sachin Tendulkar (80), Sourav Ganguly (67), Aravinda de Silva (39) and Moin Khan (34) chipped in crucial runs with the bat. For the Rest of the World, Nantie Hayward bagged a three-wicket haul. India's Matches in Asia Cup 2025: Check Schedule for Men in Blue in Continental Cricket Tournament.

While chasing, Michael Bevan's unbeaten 185 runs off 132 deliveries, including 19 fours and five sixes, went in vain as the Rest of the World made 319/8 in 50 overs, and Asia XI won the thrilling encounter by just 1 run. With the ball, Wasim Akram, Chaminda Vaas, and Anil Kumble took one wicket apiece. Andul Razzaq and Muthiah Muralidaran scalped two wickets each. Michael Bevan was awarded the Player of the Match award.

