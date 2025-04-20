Munich, Apr 20 (AP) Top-seeded Alexander Zverev beat second-seeded Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 to win his third Munich title on Sunday.

It was the big-serving German player's first title of the year and 24th overall on the ATP tour. He previously won the clay-court tournament in 2017 and '18.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

“It's extremely special, I always love winning tournaments in Germany,” said Zverev, who celebrated his 28th birthday. ”It's definitely a great birthday present, let's put it that way."

Shelton was playing in his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

In sunny conditions at the BMW Open, Zverev served for the match and set up match point with a sliced backhand at the net that Shelton could not get back in.

He clinched the win with a sharp backhand volley at the net following a brief rally. It was a dominant performance on serve from Zverev, who did not face a break point.

He has a shot at moving back into second place in the ATP rankings.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz — who beat him in last year's French Open final — had to win the Barcelona Open final later Sunday against Holger Rune to stay at No. 2 behind Jannik Sinner. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)