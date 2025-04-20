Tennis star Alexander Zverev was boron on April 20, 1997. Zverev is a former junior world No. 1 and won a junior major singles title at the 2014 Australian Open. As a teenager, Zverev won two ATP titles and upset then-world No. 3 Roger Federer on grass. At 20 years old, he became the youngest player to debut in the top 20 since Novak Djokovic. At the Laver Cup, Zverev has played an instrumental role in Team Europe's early success in the competition, winning the clinching matches in 2018 and 2019. He reached his career best results in 2021 and 2022. As he turned 22 on April 20, 2025, fans wished him on his special occasion. Monte Carlo Masters 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Lorenzo Musetti To Clinch Maiden Title.

Most Accomplished Player to Not Win A Major

Happy birthday to Sascha Zverev . easily the most accomplished player to not win a major . hopefully he breaks the deadlock in the future & wins munich title today.playing tennis at the highest level with type 1 insulin diabetes is no joke.#Saschazverev #birthday pic.twitter.com/PknF656iQO — Raulgunner10 (@Raulgunner10) April 20, 2025

Proud of the Man

Happy birthday @AlexZverev. So proud of the man and role model you’ve become. Thank you for being you. Here’s to another year of bedtime toilet and chain rituals, and keeping that following count below 100. 🥂♥️ pic.twitter.com/biBoGrhi3K — 𝓣𝓪𝓼𝓱 | #𝓡𝓕𝓸𝓻𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 🤍 (@natxshap) April 20, 2025

Cheers to You

Mr. Zverev turns 28 today 🎂 Cheers to you and to many more happy moments 🥰 May all your dreams come true 💫 Wish u good luck at today’s finals at @BMWOpen500 🙏 it’ll be the best 🎁 for Sasha!#TeamSasha @AlexZverev @Zverev_fans @Fans4AlexZverev @PZanollo pic.twitter.com/8pC83SbXXE — Kirill Veljovic (@kirill_veljovic) April 20, 2025

Keep On Fighting

Happy birthday to our Alexander Zverev ❤️🤗 Be happy.. Keep on fighting on the court..❤️ Keep inspiring millions of diabetes child.. How to fight for your dream.. ❤️ Sometime I get upset when you loose..🤔 But I will support you always.. Let's go Sascha ❤️#TEAMSASCHA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WbtsHc4RYS — Vishal❤️ (@Fans4AlexZverev) April 20, 2025

Happy Birthday Alexander Zverev

May This Day Bring You Extra Special Gift

Happy Easter, Frohe Ostern to those who celebrate and Happy Birthday @AlexZverev, may this day bring you an extra special gift in return for all the kindness you show to your fans pic.twitter.com/UpSCUQnfJr — szg (@saschashoulders) April 20, 2025

Have A Blast

