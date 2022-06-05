London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly praised Joe Root after the England batter smashed a century in the Lord's Test vs New Zealand, completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

England batter Joe Root completed 10,000 runs in Test cricket on Sunday, becoming the second English player and 14th overall player to reach the landmark.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Transfer News: Barcelona Reportedly Promises Egyptian Star To Sign Him Next Season.

Root reached this landmark during the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's. A flick off Tim Southee's delivery in the 77th over of the innings took the Root to this landmark. With this, he also reached his 26th Test hundred.

Taking to his Twitter, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly wrote, "Joe Roooooooot ..what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all time great."

Also Read | Argentina vs Estonia, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ARG vs EST on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Talking about the Test cricket Sourav Ganguly further added, "Whatever format u see..whatever the colour of the jersey u wear ..none beats such a game of test cricket ..no comparison@bcci @ICC let's keep this format the pinnacle."

Apart from BCCI President ICC and former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also heaped praises on Joe Root.

"Second Englishman and 14th player overall to cross 10,000 Test runs. Joe Root - what a player," tweeted ICC.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer also tweeted, "Joe Root has 10,000 Test runs. And he's just 31 Well played and congratulations @root66."

Former England captain Alastair Cook is the other English player who has scored 10,000 runs or more. He has scored 12,472 in 161 Tests at an average of 45.35. He also scored 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

Now having reached this landmark, Root has joined the elite league of players who have scored 10,000 runs or more in the longest format of the game. This list is led by Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Ricky Ponting (13,378), Jacques Kallis (13,289), Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Alastair Cook (12,472)

Coming to the match, England has won the match by five wickets, chasing down the target of 277. England has finished at 279/5 in 78.5 overs. Root's unbeaten 115* took the team to a victory.

Earlier, batting first, New Zealand was bowled out for 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the NZ batting lineup with their pace.

In the second innings, England became victims of the pace of Boult (3/21) and Southee (4/55) and was bundled out for 141, gaining a thin nine-run lead.

In the third innings, NZ looked in trouble at 56-4 but Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) turned the match on its head and performed a brilliant rescue act to help their side reach 285/10. This helped set up a target of 277 for England. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)