Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 31 (ANI): French winger Allan Saint-Maximin left the Premier League side Newcastle United to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahil on a three-year deal on Sunday for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old winger will join former Premier League players Edouard Mendym Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez at the club.

Al-Ahil took to X, formerly known as Twitter to announce Saint-Maximin's arrival and wrote, "We pick the best, and he's one of them."

With the confirmation of the transfer, Saint-Maximin's four-year stay with Newcastle United ended. He joined the Magpies from Ligue 1 club OGC Nice in 2019.

The Frenchman went on to feature 124 times for the club, netting 13 times and registering 21 assists.

In Newcastle United's ground-breaking season, Saint-Maximin made 25 league appearances and played a pivotal role in their journey to the Carabao Cup finals.

The Premier League side thanked the winger for the contributions he made to the club and wished him the best for the career that lies ahead of him.

"Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career," Newcastle United said in an official statement.

Saint-Maximin is the second Al-Ahil signing from the Premier League in the past three days. The Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez left Premier League champions Manchester City last Friday.

The Algerian forward spent five years with the treble winners after signing from Leicester City in 2018.

Mahrez’s spell at the Etihad saw him feature in 236 appearances and bag 78 goals along with 59 assists. Throughout his stay, Mahrez was an integral member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

He ended his stay in Manchester by winning 11 major trophies, along with this he also walks away as a distinguished Treble winner in his final campaign with the Blues. (ANI)

