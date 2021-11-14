Aqaba (Jordan), Nov 14 (PTI) Indian club Gokulam Kerala FC claimed a 3-1 victory over Uzbek side FC Bunyodkor in their final AFC Women's Club Championship group stage game.

The win notwithstanding, Gokulam Kerala are out of the tournament as they lost their first two games to Amman SC and Shahrdari Sirjan.

The Malabarians started on an attacking note with Ghanaian striker Elshaddai Acheampong giving the side its first goal in the 33rd minute off Soumya Guguloth's header.

The team went on the defense shortly after the goal and went into half time with a 1-0 lead at the Aqaba Stadium here on Saturday night.

Bunyodkor's captain Luiza Sadirova was sent off for her challenge on Elshaddai in the box. And then, Manisha Kalyan doubled the lead in the 62nd minute.

Gokulam extended their domination with a fine finish from Columbian Steffany as the side continued its attacks.

The Uzbekistan side came close to taking the lead in the 18th minute when Nozimova forced a save from Shreya, who also stopped Ergasheva's follow-up from close range.

Bunyodkor's Umida Zoirova went past the Gokulam defence before slotting home to reduce the deficit.

Gokulam, however, restored their two-goal advantage in the 68th minute when substitute Karen Stefanny Paez scored from close range after Acheampong's shot was denied by the bar.

