After winning millions of hearts worldwide with his stellar batting performances in the T20 World Cup 2021, Babar Azam pretty much added many more to his list of fans and admirers with a classy and adorable response to a young fan's letter to him and the Pakistan team. Pakistan suffered heartbreak in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal when they lost to Australia in dramatic fashion. They had remained undefeated till then and a Hassan Ali dropped catch cost them the match and a potential title, which looked to be coming their way. Latest ICC T20 Rankings: Babar Azam Replaces David Malan As No 1 Batsman in T20I; Wanindu Hasaranga Tops Bowling Chart

The letter, written by an eight-year-old fan named Mohammad Haroon Suria, states, "Dear Babar, Please on a paper, can you write all your team members' signatures and send them to my house please." A journalist named Alina Shigri shared the letter on Twitter, tagging Babar Azam and the Pakistan Cricket Board in hope of a response.

Take a Look at the Letter Below:

From a future captain to current captain @babarazam258 I hope Babar Azam sends this 8-year old all the signatures 😍@TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/jwociYh3Kb — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) November 13, 2021

Much to the delight of the eight-year-old, Babar Azam did reply and apart from promising to send signatures of all the Pakistan team members, he also wrote, "Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork."

See His Response Below:

Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria, Salam, Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork. You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain. 🙌 https://t.co/FbalPUeBnC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2021

Pakistan emerged as one of the early favourites to win T20 World Cup 2021 as they won all five of their Group 2 matches and ended as the only unbeaten side in the Super 12 stage. But their winning run was brought to a halt by Australia, who stunned them in the semifinal with Matthew Wade striking three consecutive sixes in the penultimate over of their run chase to knock the Men in Green out of the competition. Despite the semifinal loss, Pakistan cricket would be proud to have a team where many players, including the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan amongst others, who turned out to be match-winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).