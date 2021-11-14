New Zealand and Australia are to clash in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on November 14, Sunday and not just fans but also former cricketers too can't keep calm over this highly anticipated match that would see the Trans-Tasman rivals take on each other with the ultimate prize at stake. Australia and New Zealand made it to the final in somewhat similar circumstances with both teams winning it at the end with an over and five wickets to spare. Ahead of the final, former New Zealand captain and opening batsman Brendon McCullum reckoned that Kane Williamson's side would win the title, despite Australia possessing several match-winners in their ranks. New Zealand and Australia Players Gear Up for Epic T20 World Cup 2021 Final in Style, See Training Pictures of Both Teams (Check Posts)

Take a Look at His Tweet Below:

All the best to both teams @BLACKCAPS and @CricketAus tonight in the T20 World Cup Final. Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time. 🇳🇿🏆 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 14, 2021

However, this tweet did not go unchallenged. McCullum found an opposition in former Australian right-hander David Hussey. Hussey shared the dressing room with McCullum as the duo were part of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' coaching staff and it can be inferred that they share a good relationship. Hussey, while responding to McCullum, wrote, "Incorrect! Oz to smack the kiwis tonight." New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of NZ vs AUS, Final Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST

See His Response:

Incorrect! Oz to smack the kiwis tonight. https://t.co/YRdsPwLrg5 — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) November 14, 2021

Historically, Australia have defeated New Zealand in their past encounters in ICC knockout stage matches. This time though, both sides are evenly-matched and have match-winners in their ranks, something which calls for an exciting showdown in Dubai. New Zealand are in their second consecutive ICC tournament final this year and it would be interesting to see who has the last laugh tonight--Brendon McCullum or David Hussey!

