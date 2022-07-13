Vadodara, Jul 13 (PTI) Senior batter Ambati Rayudu has returned to Baroda and will be playing for the side in the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed to PTI on Wednesday by Baroda Cricket Association chief executive Shishir Hattangadi.

Rayudu had earlier approached BCA before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had expressed desire to play for Baroda. Rayudu had played for Baroda in the past.

Another senior BCA official said that the right-handed batter will be playing in the category of a "professional".

Rayudu has played 97 first class matches, from which he has scored 6,151 runs with 210 as his highest score. He has also played 55 ODIs and six T20 Internationals for India.

The 36-year-old, who has had run-ins with various cricket establishments, has also represented Hyderabad, Andhra and Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, according to Hattangadi, the Apex Council of the BCA wants former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan to be the team mentor.

"We have sent him (Yusuf) a letter of intent and we are waiting for things to be formalised," added Hattangadi.

The normal domestic cricket season starts in September-October.

