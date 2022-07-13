The Premier League Club whose player was arrested on suspicion of rape have informed that they won't suspend their footballer, according to The Athletic. The player, whose name is yet to revealed by the Police, was arrested on the suspicion of rape and assault on a woman earlier this month. The anonymous player was arrested at late night from North London region. Later, he was rearrested for one more rape allegation against him before he was granted bail for the offense. It is understood that the footballer's age is 29, and he plays for a renowned Premier League club from North London. However, due to security reasons, the Metropolitan Police have not revealed the identity of the player. Premier League Footballer Arrested on Suspicion of Rape by Metropolitan Police

This type of case isn't new in the history of Premier League. At recent times, two footballers- Manchester United's Mason Greenwood and Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy have also faced allegations of rape and assault against them. On both occasions, the players have been suspended by their respective clubs during the court proceedings. Greenwood, who assaulted his girlfriend, did not play for his club since his girlfriend accused him of physical assault. For Mendy, he has been charged with nine sexual offences on six women and was suspended by Man City.

However, in this case, the club have stated that they will not suspend their player as long as he isn't proven guilty. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the club officials stated: “We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation. We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their enquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel."

“We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures. We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change.”While Mason Greenwood was arrested on same allegations on January 30 this year and later suspended by Man United, then how this player is still out on bail, many are questioning. However, it remains to be seen what is the future of the Premier League footballer who is due to feature in upcoming Qatar World 2022, with his club showing full support for him as of now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).