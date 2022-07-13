Sweden and Switzerland are going to face each other in a Group C clash at 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on July 13 (Wednesday). The match will be played at Bramall Lane in England and is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both the teams have played one match each so far and have not gotten the results they expected. Sweden drew 1-1 in their last game against Netherlands, while Switzerland played out a 2-2 draw against Portugal in their opening game. In the Group C table, both Sweden and Switzerland currently sit at the bottom with 1 point each. However, today's match will decide who will go further in the points table. Scorll down below to know the details of online live streaming and live TV telecast of the match in India. Germany 2-0 Spain, Women's Euro 2022: First Half Goals Guide Record Champions To Crucial Win

.@WEURO2022 Daily Wrap is here! 🙌⚽ Listen to @RadhaLathGupta (Founder, @SheTalksBall) as she talks about last night's qualifications and what's in store for us tonight 💥 Watch all the #WEURO2022 action, LIVE on #SonySportsNetwork 🍿 pic.twitter.com/DA942ObGq3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 13, 2022

When is Sweden vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Sweden vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2022 game will be played at Bramall Lane in Yorkshire on July 13, 2022 (Wednesday). The clash has a start time of 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sweden vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Sweden vs Switzerland.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Sweden vs Switzerland UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Germany vs Spain, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

