Turin [Italy], Aug 9 (ANI): Italian club Juventus on Saturday appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach of the side.

This comes hours after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri as the coach. He was ousted as the coach after Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League.

The 41-year-old Pirlo, who has now signed a two-year contract with the club, had a legendary career as a player that led him to win everything, from the Champions League to the World Cup in 2006.

In his four years at the centre of the Juventus midfield, Pirlo won as many league titles, a Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups.

"From today he will be the coach for people of Juventus, as the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the First Team, after having already selected him for Juventus Under 23," Juventus said in an official statement.

Under Sarri, Juventus were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on July 26.

But the side picked up only two victories from their final eight matches.

Juventus finished the 2019-20 Serie A season with 83 points and this is the lowest number of points the side registered in the last decade.

The side had also conceded more goals (43) than in any of their previous eight title successes.

Juventus also lost both the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia finals under Sarri. (ANI)

