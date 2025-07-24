New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A bill to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025. He also introduced National Sports Governance Bill 2025 earlier.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

According to the objects and statements of the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, it has been the constant endeavour of the government to strengthen the Anti-Doping framework and the amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 are proposed in keeping with the need to align the said Act with the international best practices and the World Anti-Doping Code.

The National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, was enacted to promote and strengthen the anti-doping measures in sports and to provide a statutory framework for the operation of the National Anti-Doping Agency, the National Dope Test Laboratory, and for creation of the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports.

Also Read | IND U19 vs ENG U19 2nd Youth Test 2025: Rain Washes Away Ayush Mhatre's Sparkling Hundred As India U19, England U19 Settle for Draw.

The said Act seeks to fulfil India's obligations under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization International Convention against Doping in Sport and commits to the principles of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The amendments are in furtherance of ensuring a robust anti-doping ecosystem in India, the statement said.The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency to ensure autonomy in their decisions pertaining to operations, investigations and enforcement activities.

It further aligns the provisions of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 with international best practices and the World Anti-Doping Code.

The bill seeks to provide that such of the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code as are set out in the Schedule shall have the force of law in India.

The bill places Article 2 of the World Anti-Doping Code relating to Anti-Doping Rule Violations in the Schedule to the Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)