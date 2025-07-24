Lionel Messi will once again be the point of attention when MLS All-Stars take on Liga MX All-Stars in what is expected to be a fascinating MLS All-Star 2025 match. MLS and Liga MX are the two most popular leagues in the whole of America and the MLS All-Star 2025 match will involve the best players from both leagues as the two teams face each other at the Q2 Stadium in North Austin, Texas. Lionel Messi is arguably among the best not just in the MLS but in the world and fans will expect him to be in action in the contest. But will he play in the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars match? Read below to find out. Lionel Messi Shatters Cristiano Ronaldo’s All-Time Non-Penalty Goals Record, Argentine Legend Achieves Feat During NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match.

The Inter Miami star has had a great season so far in the MLS 2025, leading the top of the goal-scoring charts. The 38-year-old has scored 18 goals and has nine assists to his name. Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form, scoring six braces in last seven MLS matches, the last of which came against New York Red Bulls. His performance has been one of the highlights of Heron's performance this season. Lionel Messi this season had become the first player in the history of the MLS to be named Player of the Matchday at least five times in one season on two occasions.

Is Lionel Messi Playing in MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Match?

Lionel Messi has been among the biggest crowd-pullers in the MLS, with fans often flocking to the stadiums whenever Inter Miami is in action. Unfortunately, though, Lionel Messi won't be featuring in the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars match. A spokesperson of the MLS reportedly informed the officials that both Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba won't be in action in the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars match. Interestingly, both had missed training ahead of the match and that had led to talk around them not featuring in the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars match.

This isn't the first time though, that Lionel Messi has missed an All-Star match. The Argentina star had not featured in the MLS All-Star game with an ankle injury keeping him out of the clash. However, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could face the risk of suspension for one game if they don't feature in the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars match, as, according to MLS rules and regulations, a player can opt out of an All-Star match only due to medical reasons.

