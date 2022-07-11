Washington, Jul 11 (AP) Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.

Also Read | MJ Jacob, 82-Year-Old Former Kerala MLA, Wins Bronze Medals For India at World Masters Athletics Championship.

The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season.

D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-team league with a record of 5-10-2. United lost 7-0 on Friday night at the Philadelphia Union, matching the MLS record for largest margin of defeat.

Also Read | France vs Italy, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of BEL vs ICE on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

Rooney, 36, starred for Manchester in the English Premier League from 2004-17 and is the leading goal-scorer in the history of the English national team.

Rooney resigned as English club Derby's manager last month after 18 months in charge. His reunion with D.C. United was first reported by The Washington Post. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)