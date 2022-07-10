France will be aiming to make a winning start to their Euro campaign when they face off against Italy in Group D of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. The clash will be played at New York Stadium on July 10, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for France vs Italy, Women's Euro 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. 4-goal Wins for Germany, Spain Women in Euros Openers.

France are one of the favourites to win the competition and head into this game on the back of mammoth wins against the likes of Vietnam, Cameroon and Netherlands. Meanwhile, Italy are on the rise under Milena Bertolini and will be aiming to register one of the biggest upsets of the competition.

When is France vs Italy, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

France vs Italy clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the New York Stadium on July 11, 2022 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of France vs Italy, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of France vs Italy on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of France vs Italy, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch France vs Italy, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

