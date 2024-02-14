Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhi's Arjun Prasad kept up the intensity with a five-under 65 in round two to stretch his lead to three shots at a total of 13-under 127 at the Rs 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Wednesday.

Rahil Gangjee (65), rookie Stepan Danek (66) of Czech Republic and defending champion Sachin Baisoya (67), were tied in second place at 10-under 130.

The cut was applied at two-under 138. Fifty-six professionals made the cut.

Arjun Prasad (62-65) battled it out on the back-nine with a birdie and a bogey each as the conditions were not as suitable for scoring early in the morning.

Prasad, who turned 25 a couple of days back, then reeled off a string of five birdies on the front-nine to consolidate his position at the top of the leaderboard.

On the front-nine, Arjun's birdies featured two 10-feet conversions and his second chip-in of the tournament which came on the fourth.

Arjun said, "Teeing off in the first group of the morning session, the conditions I encountered today were quite different from round one. It was playing very heavy and the ball was not travelling as much for me as it did on Tuesday.

"On the back-nine, I kept myself in play and hung in there. I then got my game going on the front-nine.

"I've had a good feel around the greens so far and have been able to get my wedges close. I'm quite confident with my wedges at the moment and that reflects in my score."

Reigning champion Sachin Baisoya's round of 67 included four birdies and a bogey.

Rahil Gangjee went error-free as he sank an eagle and three birdies in his second straight round of 65.

