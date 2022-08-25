New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Punjab marksman Arjun Singh Cheema won the national men's 50m pistol selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Thursday.

Arjun shot 562 after 60 shots to finish ahead of the CISF's Avishkaar Tomar, who shot 558.

The Air Force's Ravinder came third with 558, but with one lesser inner-10 than Avishkaar.

In the junior men's free pistol competition, Abhinav Choudhary of Rajasthan finished first with a score of 554.

Haryana's Ankit Tomar was second with 544 while Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Verma was third with 540.

In the junior women's free pistol, Sakshi Suryavanshi of Maharashtra was first with 545, Haryana's Shikha Narwal second with 540, while Divanshi, also from Haryana, was third with an aggregate of 536 points.

In the junior men's 25m pistol trials, Punjab's Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu finished on top with a score of 584. Haryana took the second and third spots as Sameer shot 583 and Ankait Tomar 580 respectively, to finish behind Rajkanwar.

