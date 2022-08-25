The stage is set. The occasion is grand and all that he needs is just one crisp shot from the meat of his bat. And legions of Indian fans would hope that their hero, who won many a match for India and rose to become one of their favourite stars of the sport, comes roaring back to form once again. Yes, we are talking about Virat Kohli and truly, the occasion could not get any bigger and better for him. Virat Kohli Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022? Here’s the Fact Check About the Star Batsman Missing the Tournament With Injury

'King Kohli' is set to play his 100th T20I match on August 28, against arch-rivals Pakistan. He also would be the first Indian to have achieved this monumental feat. However, it is not just the hype around an India vs Pakistan match that has put Kohli in the focus. It has been more than 1,000 days since he has not raised his bat in a cricket match and roared as he used to, after scoring a hundred. The numbers he achieved all throughout his career are indeed impressive but his form over the last few years, have been way below par, according to his lofty standards. There have been repeated calls on the Indian team to scrutinize Kohli's place in the side, especially in the midst of so much competition.

But it is also the fact that this tournament, and even this match, is a chance for him to show that he has still a lot left in the tank. Questioned by multiple figures for his place in the Indian team, Kohli affirms that he is batting weIl. "I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well," an excerpt from his recent interview read. A video also has surfaced where he was seen batting crisply in the nets and tonking the ball on both sides of the ground. A break from cricket seems to have done the trick for the maestro and if this is an indication of things to come, fans might as well get very excited.

On the other hand, this might be one of his last chances to prove his worth to the team. Undoubtedly he remains an inseparable part of the Indian outfit, particularly because of his experience in analyzing various situations in a match. But with the increasing competition in the Indian team, especially in the batting department, one can't stop but question his relevancy, especially in the T20I setup ahead of the World Cup this year, should he end up having an underwhelming Asia Cup. From that lens, the India vs Pakistan game on August 28 would be an acid test for the former skipper, who has succeeded multiple times in the past whenever his back has been stacked against the wall.

